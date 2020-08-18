HARRISBURG, Pa. - 10:30 a.m. (scheduled) - Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
WATCH LIVE: 10:30 a.m. Pa. Department of Health update on COVID-19
Coronavirus Info Links
- PA Dept. of Health Coronavirus Resources
- NJ Dept. of Health Resources
- SLUHN: COVID-19 recommendations and resources
- Tower Health: COVID-19 Resources
- LVHN: Coronavirus Preparedness and Care
- UPMC: Facts and Resources
- Real Time Worldwide Coronavirus Map
- Confirmed cases global map (CDC)
- Info for health care professionals (CDC)
- Testing (CDC)
