HARRISBURG, Pa. - 11:30 a.m. (scheduled) - Pennsylvania health officials, including Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, will hold a press briefing to discuss the fall surge in cases, and the steps being taken to protect Pennsylvanians.
Each official will speak about what they are doing to protect Pennsylvanians, on topics including preparation for a vaccine, protection from the flu at the same time as COVID-19, work surrounding COVID-19, and also contact tracing and testing efforts.
Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.