HARRISBURG, Pa. - 11:30 a.m. (scheduled) Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and efforts to mitigate the virus in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
The AHL Board of Governors officially canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
Flower shops were busy as usual for Mother's Day, but busy looked a whole lot different this year because of the pandemic.
Schuylkill County says it will let businesses start to open on May 15, and in Berks County, commissioners are working on a reopening plan as well.
"We just don't think that one person should have the right to close down the whole state."
"Like many local small businesses, our operations have been absolutely devastated by COVID-19."
Ranging in age from 96 to 100, the veterans held their salute as President Donald Trump joined them in a commemoration at the World War II Memorial.
His tour is now scheduled for February and March 2021.
Health officials also reported 200 more deaths from the past few weeks, as they continue gathering data from various sources.
Forks Township could see a 10-20% loss in revenue because of the closures under the pandemic.
Located in a primarily rural swath of northern Pennsylvania, the counties have only been lightly impacted by the pandemic.
The community pool season in Northampton Borough is still uncertain as officials wait to see when the Lehigh Valley may reopen in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think life as we know it is over. I think we will have to learn to adjust differently."
Murphy didn’t say Thursday which facilities the troops would go to or what exactly they’d be doing, but he said the nurses and other staff need “some relief from the bullpen.”
Health officials announced 310 more deaths from the past several weeks, as they continue collecting data from various sources.
The facility on Schoenersville Road near Bethlehem now has drive-up testing, by appointment only.
South Whitehall's proposed $610,000 improvement to Covered Bridge Park drew fire from two commissioners at the township's meeting Wednesday.
'So far the public health aspect has been our number one priority...Now we're at a point where we are beginning to address some of the economic effects of COVID-19.'
Some officials feel nursing home numbers should be excluded from the state or county total to have less weight.
The place is usually bustling with 180 workers but since the coronavirus chimed in, there's only about 35 people there.
"I had to save my business. I couldn't let it end like that."
The café's owner thanked his employees and customers for their support over the last 12 years.
"What do you say to family and friends that have lost a loved one, especially with all the challenges of COVID-19 in place?"
Of the 3,106 statewide deaths, 2,108 were nursing home residents, officials said.
They gathered before the shift to do a little dancin' in the streets.
"[It's] a very, very small token of our appreciation and our country's appreciation for their service."
The calls came as New Jersey lawmakers proposed what could easily be tens of millions of dollars worth of tax breaks and other assistance to Atlantic City's casinos.
