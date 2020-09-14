HARRISBURG, Pa. - 11:30 a.m. (scheduled) - Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
WATCH LIVE: 11:30 a.m. Pa. Department of Health update on COVID-19
