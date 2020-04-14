(MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE for livestream)
11:30am (scheduled) - N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo will address the state of New York on the response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) and mitigation efforts. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
The resident has been quarantined.
Many other governing bodies are meeting online, but Palmer's supervisors gathered in a conference room for a 20-minute session with six people present.
"We cannot afford to become complacent, but we need to recognize the fact that we will get through this and there in lies our hope."
B. Braun says the pumps will be used in combination with nebulizers to give medication to patients.
Lawmakers have delayed the state's primary election from April 28 to June 2.
"Let's change the message here in Berks County and in the commonwealth."
More than 105,000 people have tested negative for the virus in Pennsylvania, health officials said.
It's set to begin at 6 p.m. Monday.
Gracedale houses more than 600 residents and employs about 700 people, officials said.
The coroner reported the deaths of eight more county residents over the weekend.
Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania needs help.
State police say the project was the brainchild of a member of the Warren Hills robotics team who wanted to use 3-D printers to produce face shields.
The Easter Bunny made a few extra stops on Sunday, dropping off meals for those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
New Jersey’s governor said Sunday there are models that suggest the state’s coronavirus crisis is reaching its peak, but others indicate the worst impact may still be weeks away.
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley nursing home is trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 after reporting a massive outbreak.
Numbers continue to rise in positive COVID-19 cases in our state, officials say.
Two Memorial Day services are still being planned, so long as Pennsylvania lifts its COVID-!9 restrictions by then.
The RPA began offering free parking in its garages as a statewide shutdown of schools and businesses went into effect.
Wolf said a new loan program, the Hospital Emergency Loan Program, or HELP, will aim to provide short-term financial relief to Pennsylvania’s hospitals
The new deaths bring to 21 the number of people with COVID-19 who died in Berks County.
"A warm chocolate chip cookie can't solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness."
The state reports more than 400 deaths from the coronavirus
Area hospitals are reporting more and more cases of patients who needed ventilators coming off of the devices and breathing on their own again.
Governor Phil Murphy says that nearly 200 people across the state have died within the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1700.
"As a community we will all pull through this together, and someday soon... families will be able to come to America's Classic ballpark again and enjoy a ball game."
Just two weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus, WFMZ's own Ali Reid is back reporting on 69 News.
The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania jumped by nearly 2,000 on Thursday.
Cooler with increasing clouds.
Mostly cloudy with a bit of rain, mixing with snow north.
A bit of rain early, mainly south and east, then clouds breaking for some sun.
