HARRISBURG, Pa. - 11 a.m. (scheduled) - Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: 11 a.m. Pa. Department of Health update on COVID-19
Coronavirus Info Links
- PA Dept. of Health Coronavirus Resources
- NJ Dept. of Health Resources
- SLUHN: COVID-19 recommendations and resources
- Tower Health: COVID-19 Resources
- LVHN: Coronavirus Preparedness and Care
- UPMC: Facts and Resources
- Real Time Worldwide Coronavirus Map
- Confirmed cases global map (CDC)
- Info for health care professionals (CDC)
- Testing (CDC)
- Neighbors in shock after girl shot in Bethlehem
- Wawa planning another store in Bethlehem
- Student who attends Northampton Area High School tests positive for COVID-19
- Pa. senators comment after Senate fails to advance pandemic stimulus bill
- Multiple people injured after head-on crash in West Penn Township
- Police talk man off of overpass in Whitehall Township
- In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too
- 44th Hay Creek Festival to take place on smaller scale
- Olivet Boys and Girls Club to reopen Sept. 21
- More than 70K households in Lehigh Valley at risk of eviction or foreclosure
Right Now
70°
Overcast
- Humidity: 87%
- Cloud Coverage:35%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:39:10 AM
- Sunset: 07:16:55 PM
Today
Cooler and turning less humid with clouds giving way to some sunshine.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy.
Tomorrow
Sunshine mixing with some clouds; comfortable.