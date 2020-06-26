WASHINGTON - Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force hold a media briefing. It's set to start at 12:30 p.m.
developing
WATCH LIVE 12:30 p.m.: White House COVID-19 task force briefing
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken are on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station to replace lithium ion batteries for one of the station's power channels. It is expected to last for about seven hours.
Coronavirus Info Links
- PA Dept. of Health Coronavirus Resources
- NJ Dept. of Health Resources
- SLUHN: COVID-19 recommendations and resources
- Tower Health: COVID-19 Resources
- LVHN: Coronavirus Preparedness and Care
- UPMC: Facts and Resources
- Real Time Worldwide Coronavirus Map
- Confirmed cases global map (CDC)
- Info for health care professionals (CDC)
- Testing (CDC)
- Quakertown school board postpones action on health and safety plan for start of school
- Health experts warn battle against virus far from over
- Berks enters green phase, sees restrictions relaxed
- ASD names new elementary school after military's first female general
- Black Lives Matter protest planned in Pen Argyl met with plans for counter-protest
- New Jersey adds nearly 1,900 suspected COVID-19 deaths
- Lehigh Valley, Berks move to green phase: What changes?
- Warehouse in Hanover would bring traffic, few jobs, LVPC chair says
- Man injured in jet ski accident on Beltzville Lake
- Pa. report warns of gas drilling's health, environmental impacts
courtesy Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering
Right Now
80°
Clear
- Humidity: 47%
- Cloud Coverage:20%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 11 Extreme
- Sunrise: 05:33:35 AM
- Sunset: 08:36:36 PM
Today
Sunshine and patchy clouds; warm with low humidity.
Tonight
Mainly clear early; clouds return late with a shower or thunderstorm in the area by daybreak.
Tomorrow
Turning breezy, warm and humid with clouds and some sun; a shower or thunderstorm.