HARRISBURG, Pa. - 12:30 p.m. (scheduled) Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and efforts to mitigate the virus in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
That makes six total inmate cases and five employee cases, officials said Monday.
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County officials will hold a virtual town hall meeting this week for small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
As a sex offender, the state Department of Corrections says he's not eligible for the reprieve, despite his age and underlying health issues.
It will have a DJ playing music and will have food from local businesses that will be dropped off for hospital workers.
The group ReOpen PA believes businesses have been shut down unconstitutionally and their right to make a living has been taken away.
Many staff members came outside and waved to the first responders.
Allentown city government is set to furlough dozens of employees as a result the coronavirus pandemic.
'Our trends are showing that Pennsylvanians' sacrifice to stay home is working.'
The plan does not include a timetable or many details about the metrics that Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration will use to decide that Pennsylvania can begin emerging from the coronavirus pandemic after weeks of social distancing.
"This is another example of Olivet Boys and Girls Club continuing to help the children of Berks County being affected by this pandemic."
"I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe."
The website contains resources for businesses and residents to help them "do their part" to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The county's death toll now stands at 71.
The case total is nearing 30,000 and there are 756 fatalities, state health officials said.
"Today, we're accepting 6,500 orders through our website, an 850% increase since April 1."
Unemployment surveys were conducted well before the full force of the shutdowns took effect.
Here at WFMZ, we have a big thank-you to extend to the community.
Although school construction projects had been suspended by Gov. Tom Wolf, the order was modified to allow individual school boards to decide whether certain projects constituted critical construction.
Northampton County will remain in a state of emergency until at least May 19, giving County Executive Lamont McClure flexibility to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Forks Township Board of Supervisors have extended its emergency declaration for the municipality with the coronavirus still having a firm grip on the country.
Two of the nursing home's employees have also tested positive for COVID-19.
Of the total deaths, 365 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, state health officials said.
Here at 69 News, we have a COVID-19 recovery story that's near and dear to our hearts.
The motion passed unanimously amid the pandemic, though some commissioners and department heads said they already closely monitor spending in the township.
Like many municipalities, Lower Saucon Township will face cash flow issues due to anticipated shortfalls this year in earned income tax revenue, but it has $3 million in unrestricted reserves to address that shortfall.
"It does not appear at this time to be the peak."
