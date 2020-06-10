HARRISBURG, Pa. - 1:00 p.m. (scheduled) Governor Tom Wolf is expected to address the concurrent resolution passed by the Pennsylvania General Assembly seeking to terminate the COVID-19 Proclamation of Disaster Emergency. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
WATCH LIVE: 1pm - Gov. Wolf to address concurrent resolution passed by the Pa. General Assembly
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Local / Regional
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
"As difficult as this time is in our society, we know that the Oley Valley Community Fair will be back better than ever in 2021."
- 69 News
- Updated
Governor Tom Wolf is expected to address the concurrent resolution passed by the Pennsylvania General Assembly seeking to terminate the COVID-19 Proclamation of Disaster Emergency.
- 69 News
- Updated
The statewide death toll now stands at 6,062.
"Please continue to be responsible and safe."
- 69 News
- Updated
Pennsylvania's virus death toll has now exceeded 6,000.
The temporary relief will be in effect through Dec. 31, although at least one council member said the move should be made permanent.
Instead, state officials ordered nursing homes to conduct a baseline test of all residents and staff by July 24.
"By moving the concert series to September this year, our goal is to bring the community back together to enjoy music outdoors in a safe environment."
A dozen new coronavirus cases in the Philadelphia area have been traced to someone who attended gatherings at beach houses at the Jersey Shore.
- 69 News
- Updated
The statewide death toll now stands at 5,953, according to health department data.
Pennsylvania health officials reported that the county has had 4,167 positive cases of the coronavirus.
- 69 News
- Updated
The statewide case count now stands at 74,385, with 5,886 total deaths.
The Exeter Township-based retailer closed all 49 of its stores at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March.
The final 10 counties in Pennsylvania have now moved to the less restrictive phase. Here's the list of what you can and can't do.
County Executive Lamont McClure Jr. said that the extra pay will continue for an indefinite time at some locations.
The move will save as much as $35 million a year, officials said.
"We have to help fight hunger. We're all in this together."
- 69 News
- Updated
That pushes the statewide death total to 5,817, officials said.
State officials are still working to put together details about how to apply and how the funds will be distributed.
- 69 News
- Updated
The state death toll from the pandemic now stands at 5,742, according to the department of health.
That's the third Musikfest band so far to postpone its 2020 concerts.
Murphy says the data, called the rate of reproduction, indicates how many people one infected person goes on to infect.
The commissioners said they are also awaiting a final report on a May 21 evaluation of the county-owned nursing home.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday. But at the American Legion in Catasauqua, doors opened about 30 minutes late due to technical issues.
- 69 News
-
The state health department estimates that about 67% of people have recovered, meaning it has been more than 30 days since their positive test or onset of symptoms.
Those whose test was canceled because of the pandemic will have priority in rescheduling.
The plan eases restrictions on outdoor dining and signs,
Coronavirus Info Links
- PA Dept. of Health Coronavirus Resources
- NJ Dept. of Health Resources
- SLUHN: COVID-19 recommendations and resources
- Tower Health: COVID-19 Resources
- LVHN: Coronavirus Preparedness and Care
- UPMC: Facts and Resources
- Real Time Worldwide Coronavirus Map
- Confirmed cases global map (CDC)
- Info for health care professionals (CDC)
- Testing (CDC)
Governor Tom Wolf is expected to address the concurrent resolution passed by the Pennsylvania General Assembly seeking to terminate the COVID-19 Proclamation of Disaster Emergency.
Coronavirus Info Links
- PA Dept. of Health Coronavirus Resources
- NJ Dept. of Health Resources
- SLUHN: COVID-19 recommendations and resources
- Tower Health: COVID-19 Resources
- LVHN: Coronavirus Preparedness and Care
- UPMC: Facts and Resources
- Real Time Worldwide Coronavirus Map
- Confirmed cases global map (CDC)
- Info for health care professionals (CDC)
- Testing (CDC)
- Can ongoing protests lead to increase in COVID-19 cases?
- Hanover Township supervisors seek review of police policies
- 3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in Lansford
- Dozens come out to support fired Easton wrestling coach
- Man, woman wanted in Atlantic City killing arrested in Wilson
- Dermatologist explains how to properly wear face mask
- Lehigh Township still pondering potential budget cuts because of pandemic
- Carbon County Fair canceled amid pandemic
- After 3-month closure, Community Thrift reopens in Pennsburg
- Downed trees, wires close stretch of Route 625 in Cumru
Right Now
- Humidity: 55%
- Cloud Coverage:35%
- Wind: 14 mph
- UV Index: 11 Extreme
- Sunrise: 05:31:05 AM
- Sunset: 08:32:13 PM
Today
Sunshine and high clouds, breezy, hot and humid; a shower or thunderstorm, mainly late.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, warm and sticky with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the area.
Tomorrow
Clouds limiting sun; still humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.