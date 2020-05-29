Major League Soccer has given its teams the go-ahead to begin small voluntary group training sessions outdoors. The group sessions must comply with local public health and government restrictions and are the next step in the league’s efforts to return to action. Teams must submit club-specific plans to the league for the sessions. A maximum of six players may be assigned to a single group. All other health and safety measures required when MLS teams began individual training must still be maintained. A league-wide moratorium on full team training remains in effect through next Monday.