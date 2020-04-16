HARRISBURG, Pa. - 2:00 p.m. (scheduled) Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and its impact in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
Of the total deaths, 365 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, state health officials said.
Here at 69 News, we have a COVID-19 recovery story that's near and dear to our hearts.
The motion passed unanimously amid the pandemic, though some commissioners and department heads said they already closely monitor spending in the township.
Like many municipalities, Lower Saucon Township will face cash flow issues due to anticipated shortfalls this year in earned income tax revenue, but it has $3 million in unrestricted reserves to address that shortfall.
"It does not appear at this time to be the peak."
Many commercial buildings that serve the public will be required to make sure customers wear masks.
On March 22, he was admitted to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg.
The donation is in addition to more than $1 million awarded by Giant to food banks through the company's annual "Bag Hunger Campaign."
The county's death toll now stands at 52.
"We have learned that the best way to get through tough times is to stick together and support one another."
The commissioners approved a plan to use a 25,000-square-foot training building at the Newtown Athletic Club as a temporary hospital if needed.
That brings the state total number of cases to 26,490, as of midnight Wednesday.
"These employees are vital to our mission to provide world class music in our community and region."
During Tuesday night's meeting, held over conference call, the board extended the basic pay period to Aug. 1 for real estate and per capital bills.
Real estate agents have had to show homes virtually, which just doesn't cut it for some. Many sellers and buyers are left in limbo.
"We really have no way of knowing what this will end up looking like."
"Olivet Boys and Girls Club will do whatever it takes to help the many Berks County children facing hunger."
The coroner also reported three other deaths Tuesday.
Pennsylvania State Police say they're working to prevent hate crimes that might target the state's Asian American community amid this pandemic.
Though deemed an essential business, Bethlehem-based Just Born has extended its suspension of production through May 3.
Tuesday's update brings the case total to more than 25,000 and the state death toll to 584.
The resident has been quarantined.
Many other governing bodies are meeting online, but Palmer's supervisors gathered in a conference room for a 20-minute session with six people present.
"We cannot afford to become complacent, but we need to recognize the fact that we will get through this and there in lies our hope."
B. Braun says the pumps will be used in combination with nebulizers to give medication to patients.
Lawmakers have delayed the state's primary election from April 28 to June 2.
