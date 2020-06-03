(Mobile Users: CLICK HERE for livestream)
HARRISBURG, Pa. - 2:30 p.m. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19.
The state death toll from the pandemic now stands at 5,742, according to the department of health.
That's the third Musikfest band so far to postpone its 2020 concerts.
Murphy says the data, called the rate of reproduction, indicates how many people one infected person goes on to infect.
The commissioners said they are also awaiting a final report on a May 21 evaluation of the county-owned nursing home.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday. But at the American Legion in Catasauqua, doors opened about 30 minutes late due to technical issues.
The state health department estimates that about 67% of people have recovered, meaning it has been more than 30 days since their positive test or onset of symptoms.
Those whose test was canceled because of the pandemic will have priority in rescheduling.
The plan eases restrictions on outdoor dining and signs,
The number of new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania continues to trend downward as the state reported its lowest daily increase in more than two months.
"There isn't a word in the English language that could describe it," Hulbert said.
State officials have released the latest numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It takes someone who has good communication skills."
The yellow phase is showing promising life along Main Street in Stroudsburg.
The statewide case count now stands at 70,735, according to the health department.
The next group of Pennsylvania counties moved to the yellow reopening phase on Friday, and some went green, as the Lehigh Valley and Berks County remain stuck in red.
In a 12-minute video posted Wednesday, Brian Sims, a Democrat, claims House Republican leaders knew fellow Representative Andrew Lewis tested positive for COVID-19 and never told House Democrats.
"That's a big deal for treating patients with COVID."
The event is a collaborative effort involving the Olivet Boys & Girls Club, the Wyomissing Restaurant & Bakery and the Kuhn Funeral Home.
An employee-driven charity has also donated $620,000 to Feeding America.
Health officials also reported 108 more deaths, pushing the total to 5,373.
A Pennsylvania lawmaker from Dauphin County tested positive for COVID-19, but some are not happy that they just found out now.
BERN TWP., Pa. - More than 300 people in Berks County have now died from the coronavirus, according to the coroner, who announced three more deaths Wednesday afternoon.
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey has surpassed its goal of performing 20,000 daily coronavirus tests.
The money can be spent on COVID-19-related overtime pay, hazard pay, personal protective equipment (PPE), and training, officials said.
