HARRISBURG, Pa. - 2:00 p.m. (scheduled) Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and efforts to mitigate the virus in Pennsylvania. They will announce the first group of counties expected to move into the yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.

GSK delivers strong first quarter
Business News

  • Gregory Purcell
  • Updated

For many industries, like airlines and cruise ships, COVID-19 has been a disaster. But for some pharmaceutical companies, it has been an opportunity, at least for now.

