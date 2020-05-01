HARRISBURG, Pa. - 2:00 p.m. (scheduled) Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and efforts to mitigate the virus in Pennsylvania. They will announce the first group of counties expected to move into the yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
Local / Regional
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
- 69 News
- Updated
Guard members are helping staff the home as a record number of employees call out amid the virus outbreak.
In the last two weeks, B&G Glass sold more than 200 glass partitions, from temporary, do-it-yourself set-ups, to the most durable, permanent options.
As of now, there is no target date for when the pool could be ready to open.
State health officials also reported 97 more deaths.
Road crews will soon be back at work again, while still following coronavirus safety guidelines.
A cooperative purchase involving Berks, Chester, and Montgomery counties is likely to remain on order for a couple more weeks.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported 479 new COVID-19 deaths, with 339 of them at nursing and personal care homes.
"They are moving away from things such as burglaries, because people are at home more often, and they're moving into other areas."
Their story of recovery is remarkable by itself, but add to it that she was nine months pregnant, and the story takes a whole new twist.
"I think we're going to see an increase before it gets better."
The Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials predicts districts statewide will see a shortfall of as much as $1 billion in local revenue.
The Reading School District is offering parking on its lots during street-sweeping hours.
Parking at state parks will be capped at 50%, and playgrounds, pavilions, visitors centers and restrooms will remain closed.
For many industries, like airlines and cruise ships, COVID-19 has been a disaster. But for some pharmaceutical companies, it has been an opportunity, at least for now.
Officials say poll workers are desperately needed, and the counties are processing thousands of mail-in ballot requests ahead of the June 2 election.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a large jump in virus-related deaths on Wednesday, but it said they weren't all overnight.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration plans to announce Friday which parts of Pennsylvania can begin seeing a step-by-step relaxation of coronavirus-related shutdown directives.
A supervisor was assigned to work with each department head over the next six weeks to see from where the potential cuts would come.
A record 1.6 million workers have applied for unemployment since mid-March.
Senator Lisa Boscola headed Tuesday's Democratic Policy Committee hearing.
The state death toll stands at 1,716. More than 1,000 of those were nursing home residents, officials said.
The Poconos resort is taking summer reservations, according to a notice on its website.
The company is heavily engaged in COVID-19 related antiviral and vaccine research.
"We just want to keep people safe, and as long as we're getting the disinfectants out, we're doing that."
Local school boards can establish which projects are 'critical and essential' during the pandemic and shutdown.
Gov. Tom Wolf says golf courses can open on Friday, along with other outdoor recreation, such as privately-owned campgrounds, marinas, and guided fishing trips as long as public health and safety guidelines are followed.
