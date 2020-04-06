(Mobile Users: CLICK HERE for livestream)
TRENTON, N.J. - 2:00 p.m. New Jersey Governor Murphy and the NJ Department of Health update the Garden State on efforts the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com.
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
The state's unemployment compensation claims peaked at almost 406,000 in the week ending March 28. That figure was second in the nation to California.
There were also 12 more virus-related deaths. That brings the state death toll to 162.
The 50-year-old man was admitted to Reading Hospital after the crash and later tested positive for coronavirus.
Gov. Phil Murphy says shore communities are reporting people trying to temporarily relocate there from areas hard-hit by the coronavirus spread
Hospitals in our area are reporting a glimmer of hope amid the virus outbreak.
Westminster Village senior living facility said in a phone message to residents' family members that one resident tested positive for the virus.
Space is limited and participants must register ahead of time for the Monday morning event.
The Berks County commissioners confirmed the positive test.
The store is located at 55 Morgan Hill Road in Williams Township, just off of Interstate 78.
The coronavirus has now claimed five lives in Berks County.
Multiple departments participated in the no-contact parade.
"Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander."
Ira Einhorn was serving life in prison after being convicted twice — once in absentia — for the murder of Holly Maddux in Philadelphia.
The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has become the latest entity to announce it has a potential vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.
Police called to her Bethlehem house said she opened the door wearing a mask
The city announced that operators are subject to penalties
The 67-year-old man died early Friday morning at Reading Hospital.
The service will be broadcast on WEEU-AM radio, starting at 6:30 a.m. Easter Sunday.
Also reported Friday was Berks County's second coronavirus death.
Pennsylvania health officials provide an update on positive COVID-19 numbers.
The Upper Macungie Board of Supervisors authorized the township's manager to make decisions without board approval in the event of an emergency in the township.
Twenty-five Easter baskets full of candy made it into the hands of foster children.
Pennsylvania is second in the nation for claims, with nearly 900,000 in the state.
A Bethlehem woman was prescribed it after she was diagnosed with Lupus, an auto-immune disease, in 1988
"It's the perfect solution."
There were also 16 additional deaths reported, bringing the state death toll to 90, as of Thursday.
"Our top priority is the safety, health and well-being of our patrons, sponsors, musicians, employees, and volunteers."
Warm with plenty of sunshine.
Turning out partly to mostly cloudy.
Clouds and some sun with a spotty shower, mainly south and west.
