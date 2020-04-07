(Mobile Users: CLICK HERE for livestream)
HARRISBURG, Pa. - 2:00 p.m. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and its impact in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and 69 WFMZ-TV.
(Mobile Users: CLICK HERE for livestream)
HARRISBURG, Pa. - 2:00 p.m. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and its impact in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and 69 WFMZ-TV.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
But in an encouraging sign, the average number of people newly hospitalized each day is dropping.
(Mobile Users: CLICK HERE for livestream)
There were 78 new virus-related deaths reported Tuesday, pushing the state death toll to 240.
The county decided to fully isolate each of the 15 units at the Allentown and Fountain Hill facilities.
"We're hopeful that these kits will help families create memories safely at home while looking forward to returning to the museum once this crisis passes."
ALLENTOWN, Pa. | City officials announced Tuesday that all park pavilions will be closed during the COVID-19 disaster emergency.
Bethlehem Township officials met on Monday to extend its disaster declaration amid the coronavirus epidemic.
He was known for roles on TV's "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C." and "The Edge of Night."
"It's hopeful, but it still depends on what we do."
The state's unemployment compensation claims peaked at almost 406,000 in the week ending March 28. That figure was second in the nation to California.
The company won a $700,000 contract through the Department of Health and Human Services to develop the test.
However, Murphy painted a grim picture of the state's next few weeks while battling the COVID-19 pandemic if social distancing and curve flattening measures don't continue.
There were also 12 more virus-related deaths. That brings the state death toll to 162.
The 50-year-old man was admitted to Reading Hospital after the crash and later tested positive for coronavirus.
Gov. Phil Murphy says shore communities are reporting people trying to temporarily relocate there from areas hard-hit by the coronavirus spread
Hospitals in our area are reporting a glimmer of hope amid the virus outbreak.
Westminster Village senior living facility said in a phone message to residents' family members that one resident tested positive for the virus.
Space is limited and participants must register ahead of time for the Monday morning event.
The Berks County commissioners confirmed the positive test.
The store is located at 55 Morgan Hill Road in Williams Township, just off of Interstate 78.
The coronavirus has now claimed five lives in Berks County.
Multiple departments participated in the no-contact parade.
"Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander."
Ira Einhorn was serving life in prison after being convicted twice — once in absentia — for the murder of Holly Maddux in Philadelphia.
The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has become the latest entity to announce it has a potential vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.
Police called to her Bethlehem house said she opened the door wearing a mask
The city announced that operators are subject to penalties
Clouds and some sun with a spotty late-day shower, mainly south and west.
Mostly cloudy and mild with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm
Warm with clouds, breaks of sun, and a spotty shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the morning.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.