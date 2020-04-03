HARRISBURG, Pa. - 2:00 pm Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and efforts to mitigate the virus in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and 69 WFMZ-TV.
The county still has only one death.
Paid leave for state employees whose work locations are closed and who are unable to work remotely will end April 10.
Pennsylvania health officials reported another large jump in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.
Space is limited and participants must register ahead of time for the Monday morning event.
The Upper Macungie Board of Supervisors authorized the township's manager to make decisions without board approval in the event of an emergency in the township.
Twenty-five Easter baskets full of candy made it into the hands of foster children.
Pennsylvania is second in the nation for claims, with nearly 900,000 in the state.
Malaria drug being used to treat coronavirus patients, causing shortage for those who need it for other conditions
A Bethlehem woman was prescribed it after she was diagnosed with Lupus, an auto-immune disease, in 1988
"It's the perfect solution."
There were also 16 additional deaths reported, bringing the state death toll to 90, as of Thursday.
"Our top priority is the safety, health and well-being of our patrons, sponsors, musicians, employees, and volunteers."
She joined us live on 69 News at Sunrise from her home to explain her symptoms, diagnosis and experience.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York rushed to bring in an army of medical volunteers Wednesday as the statewide death toll from the coronavirus doubled in 72 hours to more than 1,900 and the wail of ambulances in the otherwise eerily quiet streets of the city became the heartbreaking soundtrack of the crisis.
As the effects of the coronavirus outbreak expands, Lehigh County government is taking steps to keep government operations running and solvent.
"We appreciate the shared sacrifice of all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians; we are in this together."
"The support already received from the hockey community has been very encouraging and will go a long way in helping the players."
The grants aim to help nonprofits fill critical gaps in funding that have occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Jersey’s income tax deadline will move from April 15 to July 15 and the state budget deadline will move from June 30 to September 30, leaders said Wednesday.
"We don't know when this will end, but it will end."
"It is our hope Sheetz's Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference."
Here's how to donate to help pay for the healthy meals.
Like many others, duck farmer Joe Jurgielewicz explained that his family relies on sales to restaurants in major cities like New York and Philadelphia.
The Hunterdon County Board of Chosen Freeholders met via phone conference on Tuesday to vote on several resolutions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Army Captain Douglas Hickok was a third-generation service member who served in the New Jersey National Guard as a drilling Guardsman and physician assistant.
"This is definitely one of the most important things we've printed here."
A federal appeals court denied Pawlowski's request to be released from the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, even though his lawyer argued that he has several health problems.
