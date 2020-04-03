Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Governor's Seal
HARRISBURG, Pa. - 2:00 pm Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and efforts to mitigate the virus in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and 69 WFMZ-TV.

'A battlefield behind your home': Deaths mount in New York
  • By ROBERT BUMSTED, ANGELA CHARLTON and MARK SHERMAN Associated Press
  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — New York rushed to bring in an army of medical volunteers Wednesday as the statewide death toll from the coronavirus doubled in 72 hours to more than 1,900 and the wail of ambulances in the otherwise eerily quiet streets of the city became the heartbreaking soundtrack of the crisis.

