Pennsylvania Department of Health Upcoming Livestream
HARRISBURG, Pa. - 2:00 p.m. (scheduled) Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and its impact in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.

Wolf offers 'framework,' no timeline for reopening state
Wolf offers 'framework,' no timeline for reopening state

  • By MARC LEVY, MICHAEL RUBINKAM AND MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press
  • Updated

The plan does not include a timetable or many details about the metrics that Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration will use to decide that Pennsylvania can begin emerging from the coronavirus pandemic after weeks of social distancing.

