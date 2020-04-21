HARRISBURG, Pa. - 2:00 p.m. (scheduled) Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and its impact in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
Tags
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Local / Regional
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
- 69 News
- Updated
HARRISBURG, Pa. - 2:00 p.m. (scheduled) Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and its impact in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
"This is something that has been tough for us to secure."
A map shows the number of confirmed positive and negative tests per zip code.
The municipality has been paying both full-time and part-time staff, even though they haven't been working, since the virus forced closures on March 30.
Borough Manager Shane Pepe said the federal grant dispersed by the state "just appeared by ACH into our bank account" with no warning or previous explanation from either the state or federal government.
Community First Fund, a non-profit that offers loans to small businesses in moderate to low income communities, will offer loans of $5,000 to $10,000.
A float brought in food from local businesses and upbeat music.
Despite the weeks under this new, semi-isolated reality, restaurant workers say it's not something you completely get used to.
"We are taking small steps toward regaining a degree of normalcy in Pennsylvania."
READING, Pa. - In a time of great uncertainty, Yuriko Beaman of Reading said her goal is to spark joy. While many are cooped up inside the house, she's offering virtual sessions, training people in the KonMari method.
"It's hard to talk. It's hard to interact. It's hard to talk on the phone."
As of Monday afternoon, the Berks County-based health network said it has completed 5,167 COVID-19 tests.
'We are taking small steps towards regaining a degree of normalcy.'
The county's death toll now stands at 87.
That brings the state case total to 33,232, with 1,204 total deaths.
That makes six total inmate cases and five employee cases, officials said Monday.
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County officials will hold a virtual town hall meeting this week for small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Many of these organizations are working harder than ever, expending more resources than before, and facing unprecedented financial hardship."
As a sex offender, the state Department of Corrections says he's not eligible for the reprieve, despite his age and underlying health issues.
It will have a DJ playing music and will have food from local businesses that will be dropped off for hospital workers.
The group ReOpen PA believes businesses have been shut down unconstitutionally and their right to make a living has been taken away.
Many staff members came outside and waved to the first responders.
Allentown city government is set to furlough dozens of employees as a result the coronavirus pandemic.
'Our trends are showing that Pennsylvanians' sacrifice to stay home is working.'
The plan does not include a timetable or many details about the metrics that Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration will use to decide that Pennsylvania can begin emerging from the coronavirus pandemic after weeks of social distancing.
"This is another example of Olivet Boys and Girls Club continuing to help the children of Berks County being affected by this pandemic."
"I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe."
Coronavirus Info Links
- PA Dept. of Health Coronavirus Resources
- NJ Dept. of Health Resources
- SLUHN: COVID-19 recommendations and resources
- Tower Health: COVID-19 Resources
- LVHN: Coronavirus Preparedness and Care
- UPMC: Facts and Resources
- Real Time Worldwide Coronavirus Map
- Confirmed cases global map (CDC)
- Info for health care professionals (CDC)
- Testing (CDC)