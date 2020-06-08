(Mobile Users: CLICK HERE for livestream)
HARRISBURG, Pa. - 3:30 p.m. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on today’s COVID-19 data and ongoing nursing home efforts. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - 3:30 p.m. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on today’s COVID-19 data and ongoing nursing home efforts. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on today’s COVID-19 data and ongoing nursing home efforts.
"By moving the concert series to September this year, our goal is to bring the community back together to enjoy music outdoors in a safe environment."
A dozen new coronavirus cases in the Philadelphia area have been traced to someone who attended gatherings at beach houses at the Jersey Shore, according to the health department in suburban Bucks County.
The statewide death toll now stands at 5,953, according to health department data.
Pennsylvania health officials reported that the county has had 4,167 positive cases of the coronavirus.
The statewide case count now stands at 74,385, with 5,886 total deaths.
The Exeter Township-based retailer closed all 49 of its stores at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March.
The final 10 counties in Pennsylvania have now moved to the less restrictive phase. Here's the list of what you can and can't do.
County Executive Lamont McClure Jr. said that the extra pay will continue for an indefinite time at some locations.
The move will save as much as $35 million a year, officials said.
"We have to help fight hunger. We're all in this together."
That pushes the statewide death total to 5,817, officials said.
State officials are still working to put together details about how to apply and how the funds will be distributed.
The state death toll from the pandemic now stands at 5,742, according to the department of health.
That's the third Musikfest band so far to postpone its 2020 concerts.
Murphy says the data, called the rate of reproduction, indicates how many people one infected person goes on to infect.
The commissioners said they are also awaiting a final report on a May 21 evaluation of the county-owned nursing home.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday. But at the American Legion in Catasauqua, doors opened about 30 minutes late due to technical issues.
The state health department estimates that about 67% of people have recovered, meaning it has been more than 30 days since their positive test or onset of symptoms.
Those whose test was canceled because of the pandemic will have priority in rescheduling.
The plan eases restrictions on outdoor dining and signs,
The number of new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania continues to trend downward as the state reported its lowest daily increase in more than two months.
"There isn't a word in the English language that could describe it," Hulbert said.
State officials have released the latest numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It takes someone who has good communication skills."
The yellow phase is showing promising life along Main Street in Stroudsburg.
The statewide case count now stands at 70,735, according to the health department.
Pleasant with plenty of sunshine.
Mainly clear and seasonable.
Mostly sunny with a very warm afternoon.
