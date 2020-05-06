HARRISBURG, Pa. - 3:30 p.m. (scheduled) Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and efforts to mitigate the virus in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
Tags
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Local / Regional
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
- 69 News
- Updated
Of the 3,106 statewide deaths, 2,108 were nursing home residents, officials said.
- 69 News
- Updated
HARRISBURG, Pa. - 3:30 p.m. (scheduled) Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and efforts to mitigate the virus in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
They gathered before the shift to do a little dancin' in the streets.
"[It's] a very, very small token of our appreciation and our country's appreciation for their service."
The calls came as New Jersey lawmakers proposed what could easily be tens of millions of dollars worth of tax breaks and other assistance to Atlantic City's casinos.
ManorCare has close to 1,500 cases of the virus in its facilities across the country, with about a 15% mortality rate.
Will every other seat be kept empty? Will there be thermometer checks? Mandatory masks? Deep cleanings between shows? More exits? No shows until a vaccine?
- 69 News
- Updated
The positive cases include 522 residents of the county's nursing or personal care homes.
The utility's service line renewal process, which requires access to homes and businesses, will remain on hold due to social distancing guidelines.
The Allentown School District is getting a big boost thanks to the CARES Act.
Playground equipment, courts, pavilions and restrooms will remain closed to protect the health of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're getting tremendous feedback from people all over the world."
Dr. Amanda Sellers is a licensed clinical psychologist in Allentown. She says we can look to the last recession to get a sense of how it can affect mental health.
- 69 News
- Updated
The woman's death is among nine reported by the coroner on Monday.
The company said Monday that it anticipates its stores will reopen when it's safe to do so.
- 69 News
- Updated
State health officials report new 825 positive cases on Monday along with 14 deaths
The federal Department of Health and Human Services says 53 of the hardest hit hospitals nationwide are in the Garden State.
The Zimmerman family farm in Windsor Township houses 80,000 laying hens.
Pennsylvania's health secretary said the state is working with the federal government to get the drug into area hospitals.
Murphy says about 8,000 staff and 18,000 inmates will undergo testing.
The number of workers will be kept to a minimum and they'll have to continue to follow CDC guidelines, but this crew is just happy to be back to work.
Health officials also reported 2,354 total deaths statewide so far, an increase of 62 since Thursday.
A news conference is planned for 2 p.m. Friday with the governor and health secretary.
Guard members are helping staff the home as a record number of employees call out amid the virus outbreak.
PennDOT paid the workers, who otherwise would've been furloughed, to work at the food bank, since it is not taking volunteers right now.
In the last two weeks, B&G Glass sold more than 200 glass partitions, from temporary, do-it-yourself set-ups, to the most durable, permanent options.
As of now, there is no target date for when the pool could be ready to open.
Coronavirus Info Links
- PA Dept. of Health Coronavirus Resources
- NJ Dept. of Health Resources
- SLUHN: COVID-19 recommendations and resources
- Tower Health: COVID-19 Resources
- LVHN: Coronavirus Preparedness and Care
- UPMC: Facts and Resources
- Real Time Worldwide Coronavirus Map
- Confirmed cases global map (CDC)
- Info for health care professionals (CDC)
- Testing (CDC)