Pennsylvania Department of Health Upcoming Livestream
Pennsylvania Department of Health

HARRISBURG, Pa. - 3:30 p.m. (scheduled) Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and outline ongoing guidance to long-term care facilities. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.

Protests, some violent, spread in wake of George Floyd death
Lehigh Valley Regional News
AP

Protests, some violent, spread in wake of George Floyd death

  • By SUDHIN THANAWALA - The Associated Press
  • Updated

Days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, people took to the streets in protest in dozens of cities around the country. They marched, chanted, stopped traffic and in some cases turned violent toward police to protest the death of the handcuffed black man after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck even after he stopped moving. Georgia's governor mobilized the National Guard to protect Atlanta, where demonstrators set a police car and American flag on fire, injured at least three officers, spray-painted the iconic logo sign at CNN headquarters, and broke into a restaurant. The crowd pelted officers who came over with bottles.

MLS gives OK to small group training sessions
Sports
AP

MLS gives OK to small group training sessions

  • AP
  • Updated

Major League Soccer has given its teams the go-ahead to begin small voluntary group training sessions outdoors. The group sessions must comply with local public health and government restrictions and are the next step in the league’s efforts to return to action. Teams must submit club-specific plans to the league for the sessions. A maximum of six players may be assigned to a single group. All other health and safety measures required when MLS teams began individual training must still be maintained. A league-wide moratorium on full team training remains in effect through next Monday. 

