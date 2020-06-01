HARRISBURG, Pa. - 3:30 p.m. (scheduled) Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and outline ongoing guidance to long-term care facilities. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
- 69 News
- Updated
The number of new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania continues to trend downward as the state reported its lowest daily increase in more than two months.
"There isn't a word in the English language that could describe it," Hulbert said.
State officials have released the latest numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It takes someone who has good communication skills."
The yellow phase is showing promising life along Main Street in Stroudsburg.
- 69 News
- Updated
The statewide case count now stands at 70,735, according to the health department.
The next group of Pennsylvania counties moved to the yellow reopening phase on Friday, and some went green, as the Lehigh Valley and Berks County remain stuck in red.
Pennsylvania House Democrats say Republicans knew about lawmaker's positive coronavirus test, did not tell them
In a 12-minute video posted Wednesday, Brian Sims, a Democrat, claims House Republican leaders knew fellow Representative Andrew Lewis tested positive for COVID-19 and never told House Democrats.
"That's a big deal for treating patients with COVID."
The event is a collaborative effort involving the Olivet Boys & Girls Club, the Wyomissing Restaurant & Bakery and the Kuhn Funeral Home.
An employee-driven charity has also donated $620,000 to Feeding America.
- 69 News
- Updated
Health officials also reported 108 more deaths, pushing the total to 5,373.
A Pennsylvania lawmaker from Dauphin County tested positive for COVID-19, but some are not happy that they just found out now.
BERN TWP., Pa. - More than 300 people in Berks County have now died from the coronavirus, according to the coroner, who announced three more deaths Wednesday afternoon.
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey has surpassed its goal of performing 20,000 daily coronavirus tests.
The money can be spent on COVID-19-related overtime pay, hazard pay, personal protective equipment (PPE), and training, officials said.
- 69 News
- Updated
State health officials are estimating about 62% of patients have recovered so far.
In a post-COVID-19 world, development in the Lehigh Valley might have an opportunity to grow.
"We believe these measures provide people voting in-person peace of mind."
- 69 News
- Updated
Pennsylvania health officials again reported a daily increase of less than 500 new virus cases.
New Jersey schools can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies starting July 6, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.
"We thought one of the best things to do is have a socially distant, small crowd and talk about the servicemen who lost their lives."
It’s a Memorial Day unlike any other at Blue Marsh Lake.
For many, Memorial Day is about kicking off the summer, barbecuing and breaking out the white shorts.
