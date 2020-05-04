HARRISBURG, Pa. - 3:30 p.m. (scheduled) Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar will provide an update on the June 2nd primary election and discuss how Pennsylvanians can apply for a mail-in ballot. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
The company said Monday that it anticipates its stores will reopen when it's safe to do so.
- 69 News
- Updated
State health officials report new 825 positive cases on Monday along with 14 deaths
The federal Department of Health and Human Services says 53 of the hardest hit hospitals nationwide are in the Garden State.
The Zimmerman family farm in Windsor Township houses 80,000 laying hens.
Pennsylvania's health secretary said the state is working with the federal government to get the drug into area hospitals.
Murphy says about 8,000 staff and 18,000 inmates will undergo testing.
The number of workers will be kept to a minimum and they'll have to continue to follow CDC guidelines, but this crew is just happy to be back to work.
Health officials also reported 2,354 total deaths statewide so far, an increase of 62 since Thursday.
A news conference is planned for 2 p.m. Friday with the governor and health secretary.
Guard members are helping staff the home as a record number of employees call out amid the virus outbreak.
PennDOT paid the workers, who otherwise would've been furloughed, to work at the food bank, since it is not taking volunteers right now.
In the last two weeks, B&G Glass sold more than 200 glass partitions, from temporary, do-it-yourself set-ups, to the most durable, permanent options.
As of now, there is no target date for when the pool could be ready to open.
State health officials also reported 97 more deaths.
Road crews will soon be back at work again, while still following coronavirus safety guidelines.
A cooperative purchase involving Berks, Chester, and Montgomery counties is likely to remain on order for a couple more weeks.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported 479 new COVID-19 deaths, with 339 of them at nursing and personal care homes.
"They are moving away from things such as burglaries, because people are at home more often, and they're moving into other areas."
Their story of recovery is remarkable by itself, but add to it that she was nine months pregnant, and the story takes a whole new twist.
"I think we're going to see an increase before it gets better."
The Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials predicts districts statewide will see a shortfall of as much as $1 billion in local revenue.
The Reading School District is offering parking on its lots during street-sweeping hours.
Parking at state parks will be capped at 50%, and playgrounds, pavilions, visitors centers and restrooms will remain closed.
For many industries, like airlines and cruise ships, COVID-19 has been a disaster. But for some pharmaceutical companies, it has been an opportunity, at least for now.
Officials say poll workers are desperately needed, and the counties are processing thousands of mail-in ballot requests ahead of the June 2 election.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a large jump in virus-related deaths on Wednesday, but it said they weren't all overnight.
