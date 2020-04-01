🕒 WATCH LIVE: 3pm (scheduled) - Berks County Commissioners

3:00 pm (scheduled start time) - The Berks County Commissioners announced today that they will be hosting a special live news conference. The purpose of the presentation is to outline what Berks County is doing to address the COVID-19 health crisis and present the Phase Two Short-Term Plan for Berks County Government for the months of April and May. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com.
"We appreciate the shared sacrifice of all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians; we are in this together."
The grants aim to help nonprofits fill critical gaps in funding that have occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Jersey’s income tax deadline will move from April 15 to July 15 and the state budget deadline will move from June 30 to September 30, leaders said Wednesday.
- 69 News
- Updated
"It is our hope Sheetz's Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference."
Here's how to donate to help pay for the healthy meals.
Like many others, duck farmer Joe Jurgielewicz explained that his family relies on sales to restaurants in major cities like New York and Philadelphia.
The Hunterdon County Board of Chosen Freeholders met via phone conference on Tuesday to vote on several resolutions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Army Captain Douglas Hickok was a third-generation service member who served in the New Jersey National Guard as a drilling Guardsman and physician assistant.
"This is definitely one of the most important things we've printed here."
A federal appeals court denied Pawlowski's request to be released from the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, even though his lawyer argued that he has several health problems.
Despite the increase, the number in Berks remains well below what has been reported in neighboring counties.
Fourteen additional virus-related deaths were reported, making the state death toll 63 as of Tuesday.
The person works at the post office at 1000 Postal Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, said the USPS.
Experts from local health and government joined Business Matters host Tony Iannelli via Skype to discuss the latest developments in the COVID-19 outbreak and how it's affecting the Lehigh Valley.
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s U.S. attorney and the state attorney general have teamed up to crack down on fraud stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Pennsylvania State Police are warning the public about scams that are already popping up around the federal coronavirus relief package.
Currently operating under a $4.2 million deficit and with the 2020-2021 budget looming right around the corner, the majority of Salisbury School Board members said Monday night they were "on the fence" regarding the possible closing of the district's Western Elementary School.
"We have an adequate amount, but we have to make sure we conserve."
All of the city's parks remain open.
The museum hopes to roll out similar programs in other subjects soon.
The office is getting 200 COVID-19 test kits to be used on deceased patients who are suspected of carrying the virus.
"Everyone is sort of analyzing every sneeze and cough right now."
The state health department released a case numbers update for Monday.
The quarantine went into effect at 10 p.m. Sunday at Pennsylvania's 25 state prisons.
- Edward Sieger
- Updated
Easton police said he claimed to have coronavirus and would infect officers
