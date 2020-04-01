3:00 pm (scheduled start time) - The Berks County Commissioners announced today that they will be hosting a special live news conference. The purpose of the presentation is to outline what Berks County is doing to address the COVID-19 health crisis and present the Phase Two Short-Term Plan for Berks County Government for the months of April and May. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com.

🕒 WATCH LIVE: 3pm (scheduled) - Berks County Commissioners
