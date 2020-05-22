HARRISBURG, Pa. - 4:00 p.m. (scheduled) Governor Tom Wolf, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and efforts to mitigate the virus in Pennsylvania. They will announce additional counties moving to a different phase of the commonwealth’s reopening plan. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.

Little League is offering youth baseball organizations a pathway forward as they eye a restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization released a set of “best practice” guidelines it believes would allow baseball and softball to be played safely after local authorities give the groups the all-clear to return to play. The recommendations include eliminating all non-essential contact and banning the postgame handshake line in favor of lining up along the respective baselines and tipping your cap to the opponent. All players should wear masks while in the dugout and coaches and volunteers should wear masks and protective medical gloves at all times.

NHL's return plan faces possible border restriction hurdle

  • By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO - AP Hockey Writers
  • Updated

The NHL is still more than a week away from determining a return-to-play format, a person familiar with discussions tells The Associated Press. And what that plan resembles could be complicated further should the U.S. and Canada extend border restrictions to non-essential travel into July. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced border restrictions will stay in effect through June 21. In a separate development, the NHL Players' Association executive board voted to defer the final payment of players’ regular season salaries through the end of May. Players were owed their final checks on April 15.

Pennsylvania's once-delayed spring primary in about two weeks will feature legislative and congressional races, a first run for some new paper-record voting systems and the first use of newly legalized mail-in ballots. Voter registration was ending Monday for the June 2 primary. The latest figures show Pennsylvanians embracing a new vote-by-mail system. More than 1 million Pennsylvania voters have requested mail-in ballots, including 700,000 Democrats and 310,000 Republicans. Those who vote in person will see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of social distancing guidelines and fewer polling places. State election officials are urging people to check online to see whether their precincts have been moved or consolidated. 

