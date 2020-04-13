Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Governor's Seal
Image | governor.pa.gov

HARRISBURG, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. (scheduled) Governor Tom Wolf will deliver an address on the coronavirus known as COVID-19. Gov. Wolf will update Pennsylvanians on the state of the commonwealth and ongoing efforts to mitigate the virus and provide support to Pennsylvanians impacted by the pandemic. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.

Recommended for you

Tags

Local / Regional

Comments disabled.