WASHINGTON - 3:30pm (scheduled start time) Members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a news briefing to update the nation on the latest developments with the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and the 69News App.
"Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander."
Ira Einhorn was serving life in prison after being convicted twice — once in absentia — for the murder of Holly Maddux in Philadelphia.
The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has become the latest entity to announce it has a potential vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.
Police called to her Bethlehem house said she opened the door wearing a mask
The city announced that operators are subject to penalties
The 67-year-old man died early Friday morning at Reading Hospital.
The service will be broadcast on WEEU-AM radio, starting at 6:30 a.m. Easter Sunday.
Also reported Friday was Berks County's second coronavirus death.
Pennsylvania health officials reported another big jump in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state.
Space is limited and participants must register ahead of time for the Monday morning event.
The Upper Macungie Board of Supervisors authorized the township's manager to make decisions without board approval in the event of an emergency in the township.
Twenty-five Easter baskets full of candy made it into the hands of foster children.
Pennsylvania is second in the nation for claims, with nearly 900,000 in the state.
Malaria drug being used to treat coronavirus patients, causing shortage for those who need it for other conditions
A Bethlehem woman was prescribed it after she was diagnosed with Lupus, an auto-immune disease, in 1988
"It's the perfect solution."
There were also 16 additional deaths reported, bringing the state death toll to 90, as of Thursday.
"Our top priority is the safety, health and well-being of our patrons, sponsors, musicians, employees, and volunteers."
She joined us live on 69 News at Sunrise from her home to explain her symptoms, diagnosis and experience.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York rushed to bring in an army of medical volunteers Wednesday as the statewide death toll from the coronavirus doubled in 72 hours to more than 1,900 and the wail of ambulances in the otherwise eerily quiet streets of the city became the heartbreaking soundtrack of the crisis.
As the effects of the coronavirus outbreak expands, Lehigh County government is taking steps to keep government operations running and solvent.
"We appreciate the shared sacrifice of all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians; we are in this together."
"The support already received from the hockey community has been very encouraging and will go a long way in helping the players."
The grants aim to help nonprofits fill critical gaps in funding that have occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Jersey’s income tax deadline will move from April 15 to July 15 and the state budget deadline will move from June 30 to September 30, leaders said Wednesday.
"We don't know when this will end, but it will end."
"It is our hope Sheetz's Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference."
Here's how to donate to help pay for the healthy meals.
