WASHINGTON - 5:30pm (scheduled start time) Members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a news briefing to update the nation on the latest developments with the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and the 69News App.
Health officials also reported 70 more deaths, upping the state death toll to 310.
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey is set to open its second, but largest yet, field hospital as part of the effort to confront the COVID-19 outbreak.
Wolf banned short-term residential rentals last week after state lawmakers in the Poconos complained property owners had been trying to entice travelers from virus hotspots New Jersey and New York.
"friendly reminder in times of uncertainty and misinformation: anecdotes are not data."
A spokesperson for Lehigh Center says the facility has personally notified patients, residents, and one representative from each family.
The Easton Area School Board of Education met on Tuesday to discuss amendments to the current school calendar and provided a status update on virtual learning for students.
Mayor Sal Panto implored Easton residents Tuesday not to be stupid, and to be accountable for themselves and others by not risking the spread of the coronavirus.
Health care officials said one of the biggest areas of concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic is nursing homes.
But in an encouraging sign, the average number of people newly hospitalized each day is dropping.
Phillipsburg’s parks will remain open, provided that residents continue to follow social distancing measures.
Dent says he almost didn't get tested because his symptoms were so slight.
Easton Take-Out Week was created by Easton Restaurant Week organizer Stephanie Altieri to bring awareness to all the different food options the city has to offer.
The two deaths bring to eight the total number of people with COVID-19 who have died in Berks County.
One of the six infected residents is hospitalized, officials said.
There were 78 new virus-related deaths reported Tuesday, pushing the state death toll to 240.
Staff, resident cases reported at Cedarbrook nursing homes but 'no apparent indication' of widespread outbreak
The county decided to fully isolate each of the 15 units at the Allentown and Fountain Hill facilities.
"We're hopeful that these kits will help families create memories safely at home while looking forward to returning to the museum once this crisis passes."
ALLENTOWN, Pa. | City officials announced Tuesday that all park pavilions will be closed during the COVID-19 disaster emergency.
Bethlehem Township officials met on Monday to extend its disaster declaration amid the coronavirus epidemic.
He was known for roles on TV's "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C." and "The Edge of Night."
"It's hopeful, but it still depends on what we do."
"Gloves, I would say that they really aren't necessary, because people get the false sense of security that gloves will protect them."
The state's unemployment compensation claims peaked at almost 406,000 in the week ending March 28. That figure was second in the nation to California.
The company won a $700,000 contract through the Department of Health and Human Services to develop the test.
However, Murphy painted a grim picture of the state's next few weeks while battling the COVID-19 pandemic if social distancing and curve flattening measures don't continue.
There were also 12 more virus-related deaths. That brings the state death toll to 162.
The 50-year-old man was admitted to Reading Hospital after the crash and later tested positive for coronavirus.
