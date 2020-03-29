WASHINGTON - 5:00pm (scheduled start time) Members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a news briefing to update the nation on the latest developments with the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com, the 69News App and 69 WFMZ-TV.
Why are male caregivers being asked to shave facial hair?
A 66-year-old woman died at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest after having a tumor removed from her brain, but the family said doctors told them that's not what caused her to die.
The hotline is open to everyone and is available in English and Spanish.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Father Richard James of the Allentown Diocese was weeks out from finishing his semester studying Moral Theology in Rome, Italy when the coronavirus cut things short.
"Pennsylvanians and our nation need relief, and we need it now."
The change will remain in effect for at least two weeks, officials said.
The order, which also adds Butler, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Luzerne, Pike, Wayne, Westmoreland and York, will officially go into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday and continue until April 6.
The state health department has released new numbers in COVID-19 cases.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - LANTA is reducing the cost of 31-day bus passes to help cut down on the number of daily interactions.
The Diocese of Allentown has extended its suspension of public Masses.
Officials in Perkasie said Thursday they are taking steps towards offering a 50% reduction in electric rates for residential and commercial customers.
Although Safe Berks is making some temporary changes to its operations, it's still there for anyone in need with a 24/7 hotline and a text-messaging service.
For pro boxer Travis Kauffman, the past few weeks involved recovering from surgery and training for his next bout. And then plans changed.
Members of Phillipsburg Town Council and the mayor have signaled their support to suspend late fees for sewer and tax bills until the state lifts its COVID-19 emergency declaration.
The pharmacists at Whitehall Pharmacy on Main Street in Whitehall Township have made their own hand sanitizer after running out of it.
Taylor Swift "literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. I cannot even believe my eyes right now."
PennDOT closed all driver and photo license centers on March 16 and paused REAL ID issuance in the state 'out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of public health.'
Statewide positive cases top 1,600.
"People are already dealing with so much, we want to be sure that they don't have to worry about how to feed their pets on top of everything else."
On Thursday, the CEO of St. Luke's University Health Network shared some of the hospital's ongoing plans and preparations with WFMZ-TV.
"We want to make sure medical professionals and first responders in our community don't have to worry that their children are in a safe place."
Organizers said they expected to help feed about 300 people.
A total of $70 million in extra NJ SNAP benefits will be provided over the next two months to New Jersey residents to help them buy groceries.
Wawa closed the store on 3321 Willow Lane (Route 100) so it could be professionally deep cleaned and disinfected.
Here is Thursday's case update in Pennsylvania.
The store threw out about $35,000 worth of fresh produce, bakery, meat and other food.
The single highest day was Friday, the day after Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled an order for “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down.
