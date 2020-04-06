(MOBILE USERS: Click here for livestream)
10:00 a.m. - Lehigh County is hosting an online event for residents to learn more about the impact of COVID-19 on the community and resources available.
Federal, state and local officials will participate in the virtual town hall on Monday from 10-11 a.m.
Speakers include Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong, U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, state Rep. Pete Schweyer, state Rep. Mike Schlossberg, Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell, and other elected officials, according to a news release from the county.
Residents can submit questions or concerns, but they must be submitted ahead of time, officials said. Read more