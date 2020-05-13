(Mobile users: CLICK HERE for livestream)
3:30pm (scheduled) - News conference to provide an update on coronavirus cases and mitigation efforts in the County.
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
A virtual veterans expo will take place at the same time.
There were also 137 new deaths reported, which occurred over the past several weeks, officials said.
"Without assistance, there are many businesses that may not survive this."
'This is to call attention to the plight of our industry and ask Congress and the White House to help get back on our feet.'
The additional tests are part of Murphy's plan to get the state back open.
Wolf said Tuesday his administration will undertake the surveillance testing with a goal of testing every resident and employee once a week.
Local school districts are preparing for multiple possibilities amid a sea of unknowns.
That brings the total number of cases in the state to 57,991, officials said.
The district is not replacing retiring teachers and staff, and is considering cutting after-school clubs and programs.
He said he will be in isolation at his home for 14 days.
"To those politicians who decide to cave in to this coronavirus, they need to understand the consequences of their cowardly act."
Pennsylvania health officials have reported the lowest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the end of March.
The AHL Board of Governors officially canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
Schuylkill County says it will let businesses start to open on May 15, and in Berks County, commissioners are working on a reopening plan as well.
"We just don't think that one person should have the right to close down the whole state."
"Like many local small businesses, our operations have been absolutely devastated by COVID-19."
Ranging in age from 96 to 100, the veterans held their salute as President Donald Trump joined them in a commemoration at the World War II Memorial.
His tour is now scheduled for February and March 2021.
Health officials also reported 200 more deaths from the past few weeks, as they continue gathering data from various sources.
Forks Township could see a 10-20% loss in revenue because of the closures under the pandemic.
Located in a primarily rural swath of northern Pennsylvania, the counties have only been lightly impacted by the pandemic.
The community pool season in Northampton Borough is still uncertain as officials wait to see when the Lehigh Valley may reopen in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think life as we know it is over. I think we will have to learn to adjust differently."
Murphy didn’t say Thursday which facilities the troops would go to or what exactly they’d be doing, but he said the nurses and other staff need “some relief from the bullpen.”
Health officials announced 310 more deaths from the past several weeks, as they continue collecting data from various sources.
The facility on Schoenersville Road near Bethlehem now has drive-up testing, by appointment only.
South Whitehall's proposed $610,000 improvement to Covered Bridge Park drew fire from two commissioners at the township's meeting Wednesday.
