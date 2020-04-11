(MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE for livestream)
11:30 am (scheduled) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference to update on coronavirus.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
Pastor Ryan Hersch from Atonement Lutheran Church talks virtually to our 69 News sunrise team Saturday morning.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - 12:00 p.m. (scheduled) Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and efforts to mitigate the virus in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
Two Memorial Day services are still being planned, so long as Pennsylvania lifts its COVID-!9 restrictions by then.
The RPA began offering free parking in its garages as a statewide shutdown of schools and businesses went into effect.
Wolf said a new loan program, the Hospital Emergency Loan Program, or HELP, will aim to provide short-term financial relief to Pennsylvania’s hospitals
The new deaths bring to 21 the number of people with COVID-19 who died in Berks County.
"A warm chocolate chip cookie can't solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness."
The state reports more than 400 deaths from the coronavirus
Area hospitals are reporting more and more cases of patients who needed ventilators coming off of the devices and breathing on their own again.
Governor Phil Murphy says that nearly 200 people across the state have died within the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1700.
"As a community we will all pull through this together, and someday soon... families will be able to come to America's Classic ballpark again and enjoy a ball game."
Just two weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus, WFMZ's own Ali Reid is back reporting on 69 News.
The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania jumped by nearly 2,000 on Thursday.
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County has released some more information about the people who have died of coronavirus in the county.
Gov. Tom Wolf's education secretary signed the closure order Thursday.
All nine board members were able to attend remotely while maintaining proper social distancing.
The freeholders say Warren and 3 other NJ counties were left out of federal funding to assist in the battle against COVID-19.
Homeless shelter are adjusting and preparing for the impact of the coronavirus.
Officials say the reason why Warren County is starting this now is due to testing kits.
Genesis Healthcare Lehigh Center in Lower Macungie hit hard this week by COVID-19
Health officials also reported 70 more deaths, upping the state death toll to 310.
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey is set to open its second, but largest yet, field hospital as part of the effort to confront the COVID-19 outbreak.
Wolf banned short-term residential rentals last week after state lawmakers in the Poconos complained property owners had been trying to entice travelers from virus hotspots New Jersey and New York.
"friendly reminder in times of uncertainty and misinformation: anecdotes are not data."
A spokesperson for Lehigh Center says the facility has personally notified patients, residents, and one representative from each family.
The Easton Area School Board of Education met on Tuesday to discuss amendments to the current school calendar and provided a status update on virtual learning for students.
Mayor Sal Panto implored Easton residents Tuesday not to be stupid, and to be accountable for themselves and others by not risking the spread of the coronavirus.
Sunshine mixing with a few clouds this afternoon; not nearly as windy, bit still a noticeable breeze.
Partly cloudy.
Turning milder with times of clouds and sunshine; rain at night.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.