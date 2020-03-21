HARRISBURG, Pa. - 12:00 p.m. - Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and its impact in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and 69 WFMZ-TV.
Tags
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Local / Regional
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
- 69 News
- Updated
HARRISBURG, Pa. - 12:00 p.m. - Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and its impact in Pennsylvania. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and 69 WFMZ-TV.
Gov. Tom Wolf defended the order by saying the restrictions are necessary to prevent Pennsylvania's hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with people stricken by the virus.
The survey says three out of four people in Pennsylvania reported they were either "very concerned" or "concerned" about the spread of the virus in the U.S.
Richard Zimmerman, the CEO of Cedar Fair LP, which owns the park, said the company hopes to open the park in 'mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible.'
Public access to city buildings will not be allowed during the emergency.
Allentown's Sixth Street Shelter says the virus is crippling work opportunities for clients.
Both of the city's mayors are allowing free parking in certain garages and have stopped ticketing for certain parking offenses.
That brings the state's total to 890.
Those employees will work from home and continue to receive their full pay and benefits, the mayor said.
Food will be delivered next week to 1,000 at-risk seniors in Berks County.
"We are going to do our best to make something happen in spite of the constraints that COVID-19 is imposing on all our lives."
Officials have not released any specific information about the cases, citing patient privacy issues.
Many local counties saw more cases, including Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks, Montgomery and Monroe.
It's the second case in the Lehigh County portion of the city, the mayor said on social media.
The company employs more than 8,000 people, many of whom live in Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.
Starting Saturday, March 21, the Winter Market will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, with the first hour dedicated to shoppers 55+.
The Pennsylvania primary election is set for April 28. Not only is the county down dozens of poll workers, but they don't even have enough envelopes for all the mail-in ballot requests.
While hospital officials say their stock of masks and protective gear is good, several sources in the medical community tell 69 News that supplies are dangerously low.
Miller-Keystone Blood Center asking for blood donations as supplies dwindle amid coronavirus outbreak
Lehigh Valley-based Keystone-Miller Blood Center says the nation currently has a two-day supply of blood available.
Rob Vaughn is joined by local experts, Dr. Friel and Dr. Jahre to answer your questions about the virus.
WARREN COUNTY, N.J. - Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Warren County, New Jersey.
A statement from Wind Creek says the person worked on the casino 'floor with limited public interaction.'
"These are folks who can't afford to miss a week of pay."
Faith Presbyterian Church in Emmaus, like many churches around the state, has shifted to streaming Sunday worship online.
Carmine Fusco, 55, was a Northampton County resident, accomplished race horse trainer, and on of three members of his family to succumb to the coronavirus pandemic.
Doctors say senior citizens and those with pre-existing conditions are the most at-risk in the outbreak.
'We were told you are staying on the island. It's locked for seven days and you can't go in or out.'
Coronavirus Info Links
- Berks officials discuss preparations amid coronavirus concerns
- Real Time Worldwide Coronavirus Map
- The latest news
- Confirmed cases global map (CDC)
- Info for health care professionals (CDC)
- Testing (CDC)
- Prevention / Treatment (CDC)
- Info for schools, businesses (CDC)
- Situation Summary (CDC)
- Info for Travelers