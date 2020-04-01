(MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE for livestream)
WASHINGTON - Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold a news briefing to update the nation on the latest developments with the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com.
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York authorities rushed to bring in an army of medical volunteers Wednesday as the statewide death toll from the coronavirus doubled in 72 hours to more than 1,900 and the wail of ambulances in the otherwise eerily quiet streets of the city became the heartbreaking soundt…
Neither Democratic nor Republican leaders want to sacrifice the boost that can result from an enthusiastic convention gathering.
"We appreciate the shared sacrifice of all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians; we are in this together."
"The support already received from the hockey community has been very encouraging and will go a long way in helping the players."
The grants aim to help nonprofits fill critical gaps in funding that have occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Jersey’s income tax deadline will move from April 15 to July 15 and the state budget deadline will move from June 30 to September 30, leaders said Wednesday.
"We don't know when this will end, but it will end."
"It is our hope Sheetz's Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference."
Here's how to donate to help pay for the healthy meals.
Like many others, duck farmer Joe Jurgielewicz explained that his family relies on sales to restaurants in major cities like New York and Philadelphia.
The Hunterdon County Board of Chosen Freeholders met via phone conference on Tuesday to vote on several resolutions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Army Captain Douglas Hickok was a third-generation service member who served in the New Jersey National Guard as a drilling Guardsman and physician assistant.
"This is definitely one of the most important things we've printed here."
A federal appeals court denied Pawlowski's request to be released from the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, even though his lawyer argued that he has several health problems.
Despite the increase, the number in Berks remains well below what has been reported in neighboring counties.
Fourteen additional virus-related deaths were reported, making the state death toll 63 as of Tuesday.
The person works at the post office at 1000 Postal Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, said the USPS.
Experts from local health and government joined Business Matters host Tony Iannelli via Skype to discuss the latest developments in the COVID-19 outbreak and how it's affecting the Lehigh Valley.
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s U.S. attorney and the state attorney general have teamed up to crack down on fraud stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Pennsylvania State Police are warning the public about scams that are already popping up around the federal coronavirus relief package.
Currently operating under a $4.2 million deficit and with the 2020-2021 budget looming right around the corner, the majority of Salisbury School Board members said Monday night they were "on the fence" regarding the possible closing of the district's Western Elementary School.
"We have an adequate amount, but we have to make sure we conserve."
All of the city's parks remain open.
The museum hopes to roll out similar programs in other subjects soon.
The office is getting 200 COVID-19 test kits to be used on deceased patients who are suspected of carrying the virus.
"Everyone is sort of analyzing every sneeze and cough right now."
Clouds and some sun; a stray shower cannot be ruled out.
Becoming clear and chilly with a breeze at times.
Sunshine followed by some afternoon clouds with a gusty, cool breeze.
