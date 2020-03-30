(MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE for livestream)
WASHINGTON - 5:00pm Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold a news briefing to update the nation on the latest developments with the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com.
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
"Everyone is sort of analyzing every sneeze and cough right now."
The state health department released a case numbers update for Monday.
The quarantine went into effect at 10 p.m. Sunday at Pennsylvania's 25 state prisons.
Easton police said he claimed to have coronavirus and would infect officers
"Our team continues to be humbled by the generosity and ongoing support of our efforts against COVID-19."
The BARTA Transportation Center's (BTC) customer service window and restrooms are also closed until further notice.
You can take the teacher out of the classroom, but you can't take the classroom out of the teacher.
'I am concerned. People don't realize the severity that it's hit some of our counties here, especially around the border.'
The task force on Sunday said current projections indicate Berks EMS agencies will exhaust supplies in just two weeks.
A 94-year-old woman died at Reading Hospital on Friday, officials said
First case of coronavirus reported at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County.
The state health department has released new numbers in COVID-19 cases.
Why are male caregivers being asked to shave facial hair?
The 66-year-old woman went to the hospital on March 3, and was there until she died on March 25, her family says.
The hotline is open to everyone and is available in English and Spanish.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Father Richard James of the Allentown Diocese was weeks out from finishing his semester studying Moral Theology in Rome, Italy when the coronavirus cut things short.
"Pennsylvanians and our nation need relief, and we need it now."
The change will remain in effect for at least two weeks, officials said.
The order, which also adds Butler, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Luzerne, Pike, Wayne, Westmoreland and York, will officially go into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday and continue until April 6.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - LANTA is reducing the cost of 31-day bus passes to help cut down on the number of daily interactions.
The Diocese of Allentown has extended its suspension of public Masses.
Officials in Perkasie said Thursday they are taking steps towards offering a 50% reduction in electric rates for residential and commercial customers.
Although Safe Berks is making some temporary changes to its operations, it's still there for anyone in need with a 24/7 hotline and a text-messaging service.
For pro boxer Travis Kauffman, the past few weeks involved recovering from surgery and training for his next bout. And then plans changed.
Members of Phillipsburg Town Council and the mayor have signaled their support to suspend late fees for sewer and tax bills until the state lifts its COVID-19 emergency declaration.
The pharmacists at Whitehall Pharmacy on Main Street in Whitehall Township have made their own hand sanitizer after running out of it.
Taylor Swift "literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. I cannot even believe my eyes right now."
