FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - As we approach the first anniversary of omicron, two new COVID-19 subvariants have stormed their way onto doctors' radars.
"We're all getting experienced in medical virology," said Dr. Luther Rhodes, an infectious disease specialist with the Lehigh Valley Health Network. "That said, we're all confused."
There's always something. This time, the variants are called, "BQ. 1, BQ. 1.1," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, the senior vice president of medical and academic affairs and an infectious disease specialist at St. Luke's University Health Network.
The CDC reports the COVID variants have become responsible for more than 10% of cases nationwide in just a couple of weeks.
"Areas like New Jersey and New York, it's actually 20%," said Jahre.
These variants are causing concern, since they could be immune-evasive, dodging certain treatments that worked for other strains.
Rhodes said think of the body's defense mechanism as sending missiles.
"They at least potentially threaten our missile defense system, our antibodies," Rhodes said.
"Those monoclonal antibodies at this point in time do not seem to be working in terms of the most recent variants," Jahre said.
Jahre said the good news is, "Paxlovid, and some of the other drugs do seem to be helpful."
Still, medical experts said this all makes the bivalent booster that much more important for people with weakened immune systems.
"The booster, I look at, as topping off your immune system tanks," said Rhodes.
Many doctors agree people who are immunocompromised, those who live with them, senior citizens or newborns or who work with those groups at hospitals or nursing homes should be taking precautions.
"Masking is not totally out the window and neither is hand washing," said Jahre.
Studies are already underway on other potentially immune-evasive variants overseas. Many are first being found elsewhere before making their way to the United States.