HARRISBURG, PA -- The latest COVID-19 numbers are being released by the Department of Health who say there are 5,343 new cases of the virus in Pennsylvania.
The 5,343 additional positive cases of COVID-19, brings the statewide total to 1,038,749.
The DOH also reports that currently there are 2,173 patients hospitalized and of that number 433 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit. Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, April 2, there were 40 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 25,188 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The Department of Health is also providing an update on vaccination efforts.
According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, April 3rd, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 33.5% of its eligible population. A total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3rd.
The state ranks 12th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population. Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
As a reminder, the DOH says that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.