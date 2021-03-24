No one wants to have surgery unless it's absolutely necessary.
But thanks to advancements in endoscopes, which are flexible tubes with cameras or surgical equipment attached, surgery for colorectal polyps or lesions is less common these days.
What used to be major surgery is now a lot easier, thanks to this thin device. An endoscope lets surgeons see inside your body. It’s placed through a natural opening, like your mouth or rectum. But these procedures don’t just diagnose medical conditions.
"There’s been an evolution in endoscopy and increasingly now it’s being used as a therapy," said Dr. Robert Hawes, at Florida Hospital for Minimally Invasive Therapy.
Endoscopic procedures are now used to spot and treat conditions like non-cancerous polyps, Barrett's esophagus, bile duct stones, and gastric cancer.
Every year, tens of millions of endoscopies are performed. More than half of them are generally of gastrointestinal procedures.
Benefits for the patient include an easier recovery, no visible scar, and usually no hospital stay. And there’s more...
"The cost savings is substantial," Hawes said.
For instance, the cost of removing benign colon polyps is four to five times lower if it’s done endoscopically. Proving this scope can save money and recovery time.
The chance of serious complications is low, and recovery time is much quicker.