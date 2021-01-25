WEST READING, Pa. - Flu cases are significantly down this season, and many doctors attribute the reduction to the precautions people are taking to protect against COVID.
"Zero," said Dr. Debra Powell, the chief of infectious diseases at Reading Hospital. "We've seen absolutely no cases of influenza to date."
Powell said since the start of flu season in November, there have been no reported cases of flu in Reading Hospital labs compared to last year, when there were 600 cases in January alone.
"It's really remarkable what hand washing and social distancing and wearing a mask can do," Powell said.
According to Dr. Simon Boulattouf, medical director for Patient First, it's the lowest percent positivity rate of his career, at around 3%. That's a sharp contrast from an average year, which can carry a percent positivity influenza rate of between 20% and 40%.
"We've definitely seen a decrease in the volume when it comes to the regular flu and regular strep throat infections, even common colds," Boulattouf said.
Both medical professionals said the masks play a huge role in the reduction of viral illnesses, alongside the sanitizing, hand-washing, social-distancing and staying home if you're sick.
"I think that's creating great impact on the way the virus actually gets transmitted," Boulattouf said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said, so far this season, there have been just less than 2,200 confirmed flu cases statewide, 25 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.
Doctors still recommend people get the flu shot every year.
"I think that after this season is over, people aren't going to continue to wear masks all season long," Powell said, "so I think we'll see that kind of rebound for next season."