Health Beat: Dance to prevent decline: Dementia, Parkinson's

Most of the participants in one particular dance class have Parkinson's and other neuro-degenerative diseases.
"I think movement, specifically dance, is an incredibly powerful, non-pharmacological intervention," said Christina Soriano, an associate professor of dance at Wake Forest University.
Wake Forest conducts the class as part of a study to determine if dance can benefit the patients.
"I always say change is the only constant, and so as we age, we need to be practicing change," Soriano continued.
Soriano provides prompts instead of specific dance instruction so everyone moves at their own ability.
"The preliminary results from our pilot study show that there was increased connectivity in certain brain regions," said Christina Hugenschmidt, an assistant professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. "Those changes correlated with changes in balance and also decreased apathy and decreased depressive symptoms."
Eunice Benson has had Parkinson's for 15 years and said the class changed her life.
"I walk with a cane sometimes, but since I've been doing this, I don't have to," Benson shared.
Janie Petersen said it helps with tremors and stiffness, and she can bring her husband, John, who has severe rheumatoid arthritis.
"So that he can participate and move, too," exclaimed Petersen.
Not only is the improvisational dance helping with balance and mobility, it's also keeping patients socially engaged.
"You feel like you've accomplished something," said patient Jim Clark.
The class is part of a three-year randomized trial funded by the National Institutes of Health. In the trial, the control group plays party games while the other group dances. The researchers are developing an app that would allow home-bound patients to take part in the improvisational dance.