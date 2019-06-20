Health Beat: Restoring memory in people with Alzheimer's

Short-term memory is the first to go for patients with Alzheimer's disease, according to Dr. Jerold Chun, a professor and senior vice president at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute.
"Typically, they're shorter-term, and the long-term seem to be sustained for a much longer period of time, before they too can be lost in the most severe cases," Chun stated.
But researchers at the University of Buffalo said it may be possible to restore memory function in people with Alzheimer's. The study looked at mice with the disease and brain tissue from deceased Alzheimer's patients and found that by focusing on gene changes, they could reverse memory decline in animal models.
"It's possible you could reboot, if you want to use the computer terminology, the brain in some way that had memories and get them back in there," Chun continued.
When the animals were given an enzyme inhibitor, researchers saw dramatic cognitive improvement, and that may pave the way for potential drug targets.
The University of Buffalo study was funded by a National Institutes of Health grant focused on novel treatment strategies for Alzheimer's disease.