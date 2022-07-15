READING, Pa. - A new national suicide prevention lifeline is set to launch on Saturday. It's an effort to get help to those who need it as quickly as possible.
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or having a mental health crisis, you can dial just three numbers -- 988 -- to get help.
The new number will provide free and confidential help and support 24/7 and staffed by trained crisis workers.
"Everybody's idea of what a crisis is is different. There's no bad call, anybody can call even if you're calling about someone you're concerned about," says Pam Seaman, Mental Health Administrator for Berks Office Of Mental Health And Developmental Disabilities.
Those at the county level say the new national number is a great resource but they're also emphasizing people use the new local hotline number as well.
The local number to call is 610-379-2007.
"They just began with us, we had a different provider before so we are trying to get the number out there make sure people know who to call they started with us at the beginning of June this year.
From the national level to the local level with ruOK? Berks, mental health support staff members are trying to educate people about all of the resources that are available to them.
"It's great. It's another resource, but for us we want to make sure that people understand the local number really is the number to call," continued Seaman.
Use the local number when you or a loved one needs someone to talk to or you may need more in depth care.
"If you're interested in services they can actually connect you to treatment services," Seaman continued.
County leaders say COVID has created more opportunities for tele mental health and support in the palm of your hand.
"Since COVID, tele health is a new world and it's another tool in our tool kit. It's not for everyone but for some people who may have barriers before."
Learn more about the new 988 number here.