CHICAGO - Bridget Murphy is a very active 16-year-old, but four years ago, a trampoline accident gave her the scare of her life.
"I fell the wrong way and broke both bones in my arm," she shared.
"My husband and I, we heard the scream," recalled Bridget's mom, Colleen Murphy. "I've never seen a broken bone like that. Her forearm truly went zigzag."
Bridget's parents rushed her to the emergency room and doctors put her arm in a cast.
"They felt that because of her age, it would heal correctly," Murphy explained.
"But it didn't get that much better, and I was kind of disappointed," expressed Bridget.
Throughout the years, Bridget's forearm bowed as it healed, causing a deformity that prevented her from getting a full range of motion in her wrist.
"I was in pain writing and typing and driving," shared Bridget.
Four years ago, when Bridget broke her forearm, the Murphys wanted to avoid surgery. But now surgeon Xavier Simcock showed them through a 3D model how surgery can fix the deformity.
"I offered her to get a CAT scan and create a 3D model so that I could plan the surgery for her to hopefully improve her motion," elaborated Dr. Xavier Simcock, a hand and upper extremity surgeon at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush.
The surgery worked on the 3D model and then on Bridget's arm.
"And we're much faster because we know exactly where we're going to put the bone," Simcock said. "We've done all the hard work beforehand."
After surgery, Bridget had to do occupational therapy.
"Here we are two months later, and she achieved a normal range of motion in her wrist," Murphy shared.
"My arm isn't impacting my life anymore," Bridget exclaimed.
Forearm fractures are the second-leading cause of fractures in children, second to broken collarbones. In adults, arm fractures account for nearly half of all broken bones.