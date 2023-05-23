SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. - Tessa Gauzy’s story is an all too common one.
With no family history of breast cancer, she was diagnosed with stage one B invasive ductal carcinoma.
Less than 10 percent of breast cancers are hereditary. That’s why a yearly mammogram is vital to catch cancers before it’s too late.
“Our goal is to detect cancers when they are small, at their earliest, most treatable stage,” said Dr. Brett Parkinson, a radiologist at Intermountain Health.
But the denser a woman’s breast, the harder it is to detect tumors early.
“Mammography picks up about four cancers per 1,000 women. MRI, on the other hand, can pick up anywhere from 12 to 16 early breast cancers,” explained Dr. Parkinson.
But a full breast MRI is expensive and time consuming, and currently used now for only the most at-risk patients.
“This is why abbreviated MRI will revolutionize what we do,” Parkinson added.
Abbreviated breast MRI uses the same MRI machines, but the time inside the MRI is just 10 minutes. Experts also say it costs less and there are fewer sequences. It’s just as sensitive as full breast MRI and can pick up hard-to-see tumors that mammograms may miss.
In dense tissue, mammography sensitivity goes down to less than 50 percent. Abbreviated MRI allows doctors to see the extent of the cancer and its margins.
“I think that we're seeing the future unfold right before our eyes,” Dr. Parkinson exclaimed.
The average risk of a woman in the U.S. to develop breast cancer is one in eight.
Dr. Parkinson said mammography is still the best and most efficient way to find early-stage tumors and women should get one every single year.
Experts say women whose breast cancer is caught at an early stage have a 93 percent or higher survival rate in the first five years.