BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Bethlehem police need help identifying man who climbed up blast furnace at SteelStacks - more >>

Health Beat

Health Beat: Ablation saves man's kidney

By:

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 04:29 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:29 PM EDT

HOUSTON - Ryan Anguiano got the scare of his life when he went to the doctor with what he thought was colitis.

"He saw something on my kidney and, more than likely, 60 percent chance, that it was gonna be cancer, and he needed to take part of my kidney, or my whole kidney out," Anguiano said.

That's when Anguiano's wife stepped in.

"My wife says we should probably seek a second opinion before we move forward with this," Anguiano explained.

That second opinion saved Anguiano's kidney.

"I can perform the ablation, and after we're done, I can tell the patient the tumor is gone," said Dr. Justin Muhlenberg, an interventional radiologist at M & S Radiology Associates.

How does ablation work?

"It's a needle or a probe that you can insert into a tumor, and you can turn the probe on and it delivers enough heat, causing destruction of tissue around the tip of the probe," Muhlenberg said.

CT scans and ultrasound imaging help guide the probe, which uses microwave energy to heat the tumor, destroying it. Saline solution keeps it cool.

"We can slowly guide the needle directly into the tumor," Muhlenberg said. "As we turn on the microwave generator, we see that slowly the tissue gets destroyed. What's going to be left there at the end of the process is just a scar."

That was a sweet post-op surprise for Anguiano.

"I was sitting there thinking I was all bandaged up and I rolled over and asked, 'How bad is it,' and my wife said, 'You have a Band-Aid. It looks like a paper cut," Anguiano said.

It's the only visible sign of Anguiano's battle with a kidney tumor.

Anguiano was fortunate. His tumor was benign. He's back to feeling himself and looking forward to walking his daughters down the aisle with both kidneys intact. 

Muhlenberg said with new improvements to the technology, interventional radiologists are able to treat larger zones and destroy more abnormal tissue.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

67°F

Clear

TONIGHT

  • 0%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Daily List
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

Lehigh Valley
Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion

Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion

69News at Sunrise
Accessorize your summer without breaking the bank

Accessorize your summer without breaking the bank

Sports
USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC