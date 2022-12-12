CLEVELAND — Michelle Bylaw discovered a problem with her thyroid by accident.
"I just happened to be touching my neck and noticed a bump there," she recalled.
It was a non-cancerous thyroid nodule, but as the months went on, the nodule continued to grow.
"I was also getting concerned about whether it would eventually affect my swallowing or anything else in that area," she continued.
For years, surgery has been the traditional treatment for cancerous thyroid nodules and for benign nodules that keep growing. Now, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic are among the first to use radio frequency ablation to treat non-cancerous nodules. Using ultrasound guidance, doctors put a special needle into the nodule.
"We start the ablation process, which involves delivering a certain amount of energy for the needles, so that the nodule is heated," said Dr. Eren Berber, an endocrine surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic.
The procedure lasts up to an hour. Over a three-to-six-month period, the medical team uses ultrasound to monitor the nodule.
"Within six months, you can have up to about 50% reduction of the size of the nodule in term of its volume," Berber added.
For Bylaw, the procedure meant she could avoid invasive surgery.
"It made the recovery a lot faster, and it was a lot less painful than I anticipated," she said.
Right now, the radio frequency ablation procedure is offered to selected patents with benign tumors only and not for patients with thyroid cancer, according to doctors.