PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Different generations, different diagnoses, but surprisingly similar symptoms.
“There were instances that we, kind of, thought were senior moments and they were happening way too often,” Jim Burnham said about his wife, Jane, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
“Like, your brain wants to shut down and it doesn’t want to take in any more information,” said Emma Krabbe, who was diagnosed with ADHD.
Symptoms of ADHD can range from carelessness to a lack of focus and forgetfulness.
For Alzheimer’s, it’s poor judgement, a lack of focus and, of course, memory loss.
A new study out of the University of Pittsburgh is looking at a possible link between the two conditions.
“We found that, in fact, the people that have a higher genetic probability to have ADHD also have the pathology of Alzheimer's in the brain,” explained Dr. Tharick Pascoal, a UPMC psychiatrist.
The study is the first to tie genetic risk of ADHD to the chances of developing late-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
By calculating each person’s ADHD PRS, or polygenic risk score, and matching it with that patient’s signs of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers showed that the higher the PRS score, the greater the chances of developing Alzheimer’s.
Researchers are planning larger, more comprehensive studies.
This includes more research to determine whether interventions to correct ADHD can influence a person's risk of Alzheimer’s disease in the future.