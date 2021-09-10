ORLANDO, Fla. — In the United States, it's a taboo topic to talk about.
"Other cultures talk about dying. It's a normal thing of life," explained Pam Wald, a supporter of Portland, Oregon-based Compassion & Choices.
But not talking about wants and wishes for end-of-life care now can lead to big problems later.
An advance directive is a series of documents that allows people to express their care wishes and appoint a healthcare proxy to make decisions on their behalf if they're unable to.
But among terminally ill patients, fewer than 50% had advance directives.
So, what should you know about advance directives? Well, first, include a living will to decide what medical interventions, such as resuscitation, a feeding tube, or dialysis are acceptable. Also, states handle advance directives differently, so you may want to consult a lawyer and...
"It's good to review it every year," Wald said.
That's because advance directives can be updated or even canceled. That could all help you get the care you deserve.
If you have an advance directive, make sure to give a copy to your doctor and other relevant medical care providers.
Between 65% and 76% of doctors said they were not aware some of their patients had an advance directive.