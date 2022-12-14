PITTSBURGH — A vaccine to prevent HPV, the human papilloma virus, and a decades-old screening test – the PAP test, developed by scientist George Papanicolaou, are both credited with preventing cervical cancer.
Now, researchers at UCLA are studying trends in cervical cancer rates have found an increase in stage four, or advanced disease, in women over 40.
"Those women have about a 17% overall survival at five years," said Dr. Robert Edwards, a specialist in gynecologic oncology at the University of Pittsburgh.
Edwards said women in their 40s and 50s can fall through the cracks when it comes to routine screening.
"They're not old enough to have other medical conditions," he said. "They're too old to need contraception, so they really don't have any other reason to come to the doctor."
Edwards said the HPV vaccine, given to adolescents before they are sexually active, will help to eliminate cervical cancer. HPV is linked to more than 90% of all anal and cervical cancers.
The CDC recommends women start getting PAP tests at age 21 and receive a follow up every three years. The test picks up precancers, which can be removed. Cervical cancer detected early has a five-year survival rate of more than 90%.
Researchers at UCLA also published a study early last year that found more than a 3% increase in advanced cervical cancers in women ages 30 to 34, suggesting more women are not undergoing screening. Some experts said limited access to healthcare and insurance could be contributing to the increase.