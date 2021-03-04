MIAMI - Felicia Hunter loves to exercise to keep her heart healthy, but just a few months ago, her heart gave her the scare of her life.
"My heart started to beat really, really fast, uncontrollably," she shared. "It was going 200 beats per minute.
Hunter, 45, was rushed to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, also called AFib or AF.
"And instead of the heart beating as it should, it kind of wiggles like a bag of worms," described Dr. David Kenigsberg, a clinical cardiac electrophysiologist and EP lab director at Westside Regional Medical in Plantation, Florida.
At the start of their condition, patients typically have short episodes.
"And as time goes on, they have more and more episodes," Kenigsberg explained. "The episodes become closely spaced together to the point where they're in it all the time."
Hunter's episode was lasting for days, so her only option was surgery. She was going to have an ablation with a new FDA-approved laser balloon.
"The difference between this iteration and the prior version is that this balloon has a motor, which is able to move the laser beam in a specified fashion around the circle anteroom of the pulmonary vein," Kenigsberg said.
That makes surgery more efficient and quicker. A procedure before this new balloon would take about three and a half hours, but with the motorized movement of laser on the HeartLight X-3 balloon, the procedure takes less than half the time.
Hunter was doing better right after surgery.
"I was laying on the pillow and I could hear my heart," she said. "It was just amazing to hear it, and it wasn't going 'boom, boom, boom, boom.' It wasn't doing that. It was taking it's time each beat."
The only restriction after surgery is no heavy lifting and no submerging in a body of water, such as a lake, pool, or bath, for a week.