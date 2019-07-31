Health Beat: AFib: Mending broken hearts

SAN DIEGO - Rolf Bodmer, a professor, and his wife, Karen Ocorr, an assistant professor at Sanford Burnham Prebys, spend their days, and sometimes their nights, looking for the genetic mechanism that causes atrial fibrillation, or AFib.

"We sometimes bring our work home in the sense that even at the dinner table, we will discuss some issues. You know, can this be, can this not be," Bodmer said.

Aging, diet, high blood pressure, even previous heart surgery can lead to AFib. They may find the genetic cause in fruit flies. Flies' genes are easy to manipulate and flies age quickly, so results come in months, not years.

"We're trying to understand the genetic basis for why atrial fibrillation happens, and if we understand that genetic basis, we have a chance to identify targets we can use to develop drugs and therapies," Ocorr explained.

Donna Marie Robinson is watching AFib research advance closely. Three years ago, she thought she was fit and healthy, then she collapsed. The diagnosis: AFib, ventricular tachycardia, heart failure and more. She's had to curb her active lifestyle.

"I would want to be with my friends in the spinning room, and I can't. I'd be... my defibrillator would probably shock me off the bike," shared Robinson.

She's hopeful a cure is close.

Ocorr believes they'll find a genetic network for atrial fibrillation. Then, they can start testing therapeutics both on fruit flies and on human tissue. They're already getting AFib patient tissue samples from cardiologists around the world for further testing.